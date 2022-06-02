IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55. 133,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,271,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Specifically, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,969,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,378 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IonQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.