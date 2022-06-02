ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 427,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. ironSource has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

IS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

