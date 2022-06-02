iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.21 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $619,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

