iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.96. 107,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,866. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

