iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,803 shares.The stock last traded at $40.86 and had previously closed at $40.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

