iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

