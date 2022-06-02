iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Down 1%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 20,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 511,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $403,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $36,600,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

