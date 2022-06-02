iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IBTD stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.