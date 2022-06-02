iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $23.63 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

