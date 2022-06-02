iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IBTK opened at $20.88 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.