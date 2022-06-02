iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.34

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

EMB stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.22 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

