iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Lifted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $153,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $4,756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 180,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,612. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

