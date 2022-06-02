iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $937,850,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $416.85. 180,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,491. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.