iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.