Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,176 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

