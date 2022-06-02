Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 264 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $203,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $199.24 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

