Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $90,000 Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 101.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of HY opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.