Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

BMY opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.