Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 268 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.