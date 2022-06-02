Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

