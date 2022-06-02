ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.29

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.29 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 293.48 ($3.71). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 294.70 ($3.73), with a volume of 2,668,234 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.95) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 477 ($6.03).

The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.89.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

