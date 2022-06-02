Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Hold

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

PubMatic stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. Research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,718.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,452 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $12,261,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

