John C. Swalling Purchases 600 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

