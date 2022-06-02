JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

JOYY stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 17,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

