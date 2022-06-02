JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bodycote (LON:BOY) Target Price to GBX 665

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 665 ($8.41) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 837.50 ($10.60).

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY stock opened at GBX 648 ($8.20) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 631.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 739.18. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.31), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($71,285.83). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($128,542.51).

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.