Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

