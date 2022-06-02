Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 232,809 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

