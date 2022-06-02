KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $48.77

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.77, but opened at $47.09. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 2,791 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after buying an additional 178,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,463,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

