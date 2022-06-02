Kcash Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $525,044.94 and $243,948.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

