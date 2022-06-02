Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$285,587.37 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total value of C$285,587.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,439 shares in the company, valued at C$3,593,671.29.

Douglas Jeffery Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29.

KEL stock opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.38.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.7732673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEL. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.