Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

