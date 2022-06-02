Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.35 and traded as high as C$34.11. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.71, with a volume of 1,913,034 shares trading hands.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.12.

The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9005624 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

