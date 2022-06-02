Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 200.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 902,588 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 269.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

