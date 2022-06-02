Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.19%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

