Kingdom Game 4.0 Trading Down 3.9% This Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $222,008.80 and approximately $74,932.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 748.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.61 or 0.67189096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 506.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00439940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

