Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

KIRK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,892. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.