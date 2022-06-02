Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $64.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.32. 1,349,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

