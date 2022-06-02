Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 17,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,266. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

