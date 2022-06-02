Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $210,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.63. 3,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

