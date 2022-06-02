Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Lands’ End posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.14 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

