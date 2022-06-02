Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the highest is $3.27. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,042. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

