Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Las Vegas Sands worth $508,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

