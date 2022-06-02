Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lear by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 252,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lear by 156.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

