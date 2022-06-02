Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%.
NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.
About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
