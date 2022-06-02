Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $815,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

