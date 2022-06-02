Liberty Broadband Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.