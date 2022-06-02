Liberty Broadband Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44.
