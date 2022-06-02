Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.29

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

