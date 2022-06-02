Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.26% of Linde worth $471,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.79. 38,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.86. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

