LINK Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.73 or 0.00175842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $321.11 million and $399,298.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,012.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

