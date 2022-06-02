Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $887.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.20 million and $887.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,193.15 or 0.99583201 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 268.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,586,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars.

