Litentry (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.03 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Litentry has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

